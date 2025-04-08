Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool’s form has been called out following their latest defeat to Fulham.

Liverpool’s defeat to Fulham on Sunday raised a lot of questions and the manner in which they could win the Premier League is one of them.

The Reds were dealt just their second loss of the season after Marco Silva’s side quickly undid a bright start from the champions elect. A stunning strike from Alexis Mac Allister looked to set the tone for Liverpool but an overall limp performance allowed Fulham to score three goals in the first half.

Defensive errors were the biggest gripe among fans, while Mohamed Salah’s form was also called out. The Egyptian has registered just one shot on target in his last three fixtures and is now without a goal in four consecutive games in all competitions.

There are plenty of other forwards who go much longer carrying a goal drought and get away with it, but the bar Salah constantly sets is sky high, so the expectation among so many is for him to score week in, week out.

Liverpool form under criticism

Clinton Morrison praised Fulham’s Calvin Bassey on BBC Radio 5 Live for his efforts up against Salah on Sunday, while describing the Egyptian as ‘non-existent’ and ‘nowhere near’ his usual electrifying level.

Others were also placed in the crosshairs following Liverpool’s out of character performance at Craven Cottage. Jamie Carragher took aim at Ibrahima Konate for ‘messing about with the ball’ and nearly costing his side a goal.

“It’s not the first time in his Liverpool career he’ll say he [Van Dijk] helped his mate out and he’s done it again,” the former Liverpool defender said on Sky Sports commentary. Andy Robertson has also come under fire for his error leading to Alex Iwobi’s goal, which has further sparked discussion over his first choice role fading under Arne Slot.

Liverpool’s form right now is far from their best this season. The Reds have just one win in their last four games across all competitions, which came after beating Everton 1-0.

The Merseyside Derby victory was sandwiched between their defeat to Fulham and Carabao Cup disappointment after losing to Newcastle in the final. Prior to that, the Reds were dumped from the Champions League after a disastrous penalty shootout.

Liverpool branded ‘worst champions’ following mixed run of form

Despite only losing two Premier League games so far this season, Liverpool’s form has been criticised and many football fans have taken to social media to label them the ‘worst champions’ the Premier League has seen.

“Think it’d be fair to say that if Liverpool win the league, they’d be the worst, least deserving Champions of all time. By a long, long way too,” one account wrote back in February.

“Liverpool are probably the worst team to win the PL since 15/16 Leicester and I’d even argue they were better,” an Arsenal fan account said.

Plenty of other posts have raised this narrative, taking aim at disappointing draws and narrow wins. Despite still being 11 points clear, Liverpool have been deemed not good enough to lift the trophy, with other clubs dropping points raised as a main reason behind their lead. As things stand, Liverpool are on 73 points from 22 wins and seven defeats.

However, there are still seven games left to play out, and the Reds could finish the season with a maximum of 94 points, providing they win all their remaining fixtures. If they can spark a winning run and dust themselves off after their Fulham loss, Liverpool are on still on track for an impressive season finish.

If Slot and co can win their remaining games, their final tally of 94 points will better 12 of the last 15 Premier League Champions. From Chelsea’s 86-point triumph in 2009/10, all the way through to Manchester City with 91 points last season, there are only three title wins in that time that Liverpool cannot mathematically beat.

City’s back-to-back wins in 2017/18 (100 points) and 2018/19 (98 points), as well as Liverpool’s own 99-pointer the following season are the only tallies they cannot currently catch. As for the rest, they are well within reach if the Reds can shake off recent setbacks and bounce back to another impressive winning run.

