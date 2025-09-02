Liverpool are still interested in signing Marc Guehi | Getty Images

Crystal Palace pulled the plug on Marc Guehi’s move to Liverpool late on Deadline Day.

Liverpool have come away from the summer transfer window with quite the portfolio of business.

Two record recruits, including signing of the summer contender Alexander Isak, an immediate Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement, and an impressive £85 million made from ‘homegrown’ player sales saw the Reds oversee one of their most significant windows to date.

Liverpool forked out a total of £446 million on new signings this summer, setting a new record for the most amount of money spent by a Premier League club in a single window.

While fans have largely come away from the window feeling satisfied with Liverpool’s business, there is a glaring transfer they missed out on. Long-standing target Marc Guehi looked set to join the Reds on Deadline Day along with Isak but a deal collapsed in the final hours. However, this isn’t the end of the road for Liverpool and Guehi.

Why didn’t Liverpool sign Marc Guehi?

Liverpool had been ‘all systems go’ in their pursuit of Guehi on Monday. A £35 million fee had been agreed between the Reds and Crystal Palace, and the player had undergone a medical in London ahead of what looked to be a confirmed move to Merseyside.

However, less than an hour before the 7pm deadline, reports claimed the move was ‘in jeopardy’. The Eagles had been struggling to sign a replacement for Guehi and doubts over the deal emerged in the 11th hour of the window.

Liverpool submitted a deal sheet to extend their time to bring Guehi in but a deal still did not materialise. Top target Igor Julio completed a stunning late U-turn to sign for West Ham over Palace, putting the club in panic stations over signing another replacement.

The Guardian also reported that Oliver Glasner played a significant role in the Guehi transfer collapse as he was ‘extremely unhappy’ the club had accepted Liverpool’s offer.

“There were even fears that the Austrian, who led Palace to their first trophy when they won the FA Cup in May, could step down after making it clear that they must keep hold of Guehi if they are to have a successful season,” the report continued.

Liverpool still looking to sign Marc Guehi

The Reds are still very much on the scent of Guehi and aren’t willing to give up on bringing him to Anfield.

Crystal Palace are now in a tough situation as they will likely lose their captain for free in 2026. They could opt to take a last chance at grabbing some cash in January but by then, his value will have plummeted due to his expiring contract and the club may not be willing to weaken their defence halfway through the season.

This leaves only one remaining option - a free move in the summer, and that’s something Liverpool are said to be considering.

According to Mail Sport’s Lewis Steele, early sources ahead of upcoming windows have said Liverpool’s ‘admiration’ of Guehi is ‘incredibly strong’ at this point.

“They will remain open to the chances of signing him in either January or next summer, when he will most likely be a free agent,” the social media report says.

