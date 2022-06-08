All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his squad and keep key men.

Liverpool are already preparing for next season as they look to build on this terms success.

The Reds claimed two trophies this season, winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, but they missed out on the Premier League and Champions League at the very last.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp will want to ensure his men go one better in both competitions next season, but he may need even more weapons.

With Manchester City already snapping up Erling Haaland, Liverpool need to keep up, and it seems they very much intend to.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours:

Nunez agreement

Liverpool are said to be edging closer to securing a deal to sign Benfica hotshot Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan striker scored 34 goals across all competitions last season, and he is attracting plenty of interest, including from Manchester United.

But according to Record, Liverpool have agreed a £85million fee to land Nunez, and the striker has already told Benfica he would like to make the move to Anfield.

Offer rejected

Liverpool are said to have rejected a second bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane.

If the Reds don’t sell their Senegalese forward and cannot tie him down to a new contract, they could lose him for nothing next summer.

But according to The Times, they have rejected an offer worth £30million, with £25million up front, from Bayern, believing their frontman is worth £42.5million.

Minamino exit

One player Liverpool are looking likely to sell is frontman Takumi Minamino.

Minamino has played a bit-part role this season, and it now looks as though he will be offloaded ahead of potential additions.