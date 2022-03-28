A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men count down the days to the return of the Premier League.

Club football is almost back and the end of the season couldn’t be much more exciting for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are still in the mix to win four trophies this season, having already won the Carabao Cup following a tense penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea.

The Premier League will be the priority for the Reds, with Liverpool now just a point behind Manchester City, but excitement is also building around the Champions League and FA Cup campaigns.

Watford are in town this weekend, but ahead of the Hornets’ visit and while the international break continues, we have rounded up all the latest transfer rumours.

Take a look below:

Carvalho deal

Reports suggest that Liverpool have struck a deal with Fulham to sign young talent Fabio Carvalho this summer.

The Reds have been linked with the midfielder since January, and Klopp has admitted that he will remain interest ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Football Insider are claiming Liverpool have reached a ‘deal in principle’ to sign the 19-year-old this summer.

Gavi hopes

The Reds continue to be linked with the signing of Barcelona starlet Gavi.

Gavi is out of contract in 2023, and he has already rejected early offers over a new deal, apparently due the offered wage package not meeting his expectations.

Marca are now reporting that Liverpool are ‘confident’ of pulling off a deal this summer, with Barca in an increasingly weak position.

Salah’s name still doing the rounds

Mohamed Salah continues to be linked with a move away from Liverpool, with his current contract set to come to an end in 2023.

Clubs around Europe could move to take advantage of Liverpool’s vulnerability while there is no new deal on the table.