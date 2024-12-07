Mo Salah has been in talks over a new Liverpool contract.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mo Salah has been sent a message by a former Egypt international which has suggested Liverpool’s talisman has signed a new contract.

Salah made been highly vocal that a deal with the Reds has still to be agreed. The winger is into the final year of his current Anfield contract and has been in barnstorming form for Liverpool this season, scoring 15 goals and 12 assists in 21 games. He’s proven a talismanic figure to help Arne Slot’s side top the Premier League table by seven points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old claimed last month that he had still to be tabled terms by Liverpool over extending his current agreement. Then after last Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester City, he admitted his contractual situation was ‘still in his head’ and believes it will the final time he faces Pep Guardiola’s side at Anfield.

Reds head coach Slot has been tight-lipped over negotiations. However, it’s been reported that talks with his agent Ramy Abbas has been taking place. The Athletic reported earlier this week that an offer to Salah was set to be made soon. And former Egypt player Haytham Farouk has claimed that the ex-AS Roma forward may well have put pen to paper.

Posting on X, Farouk - who is followed by Salah on social media - said: "Congratulations on renewing your contract with the number you like and the period you want. The Egyptian king rules with his own judgments."