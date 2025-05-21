Liverpool are one of the clubs who have been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

A busy summer at Anfield was expected - and it is shaping up that way.

Despite being crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool are not resting on their laurels. Arne Slot is wary that there are still improvements to the squad that can be made if they are to defend their crown in the 2025-26 season.

It has been just two weeks since Trent Alexander-Arnold announced he would be leaving Anfield at the end of his contract. In truth, everyone had been expecting the news before it was confirmed.

Opting to run his deal down, Alexander-Arnold is poised to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. Yet Liverpool have swiftly filled the void that the England international will leave behind, with Jeremie Frimpong closing in on a move from Bayer Leverkusen. The transfer is set to be worth around £30 million for the Netherlands international.

But there are several other areas of the squad expected to be bolstered. Left-back is one, with talks reportedly ongoing with Milos Kerkez to become a long-term successor for Andy Robertson. Kerkez has been in outstanding form for AFC Bournemouth this campaign.

The thought of seeing Florian Wirtz in Liverpool’s midfield has Kopites foaming at the mouth. Liverpool are hoping that they can win the race to sign the playmaker ahead of Bayern Munich. Wirtz has been scintillating for Leverkusen and, along with Frimpong, was part of their team that won the Bundesliga title for the first time in the club’s history last season.

However, many supporters will agree that a striker needs to be recruited. It has been a problem position for the Reds despite them scoring 85 league goals. Darwin Nunez has endured struggles yet again and a departure looks likely in the coming months. Diogo Jota has had injury problems and while Luis Diaz has done well centrally, he is at his best operating on the left wing.

Liverpool striker search

There have been a host of marksmen linked. The dream for plenty of fans would be Alexander Isak of Newcastle United. But the Magpies are reluctant to lose their talisman, with a price tag in excess of £120 million suggested, while Champions League qualification may fully convince Isak to remain at St James’ Park.

Another striker suggested to be on the radar is Hugo Ekitike. The Eintracht Frankfurt man has fired 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances this term, helping the Eagles finish third in the Bundesliga and qualify for the Champions League.

Despite that achievement, it is reported that Ekitike is still keen on a move. Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg suggests that Frankfurt will demand €100 million for the France under-21 international. He posted on X: “Hugo #Ekitike wants to take the next step and is still planning a move this summer!

“Eintracht Frankfurt have been informed, as previously reported. Markus Krösche continues to demand €100m. #SGE. Ekitike has been one of the key figures behind Eintracht Frankfurt’s Champions League qualification: 15 goals and 8 assists in the Bundesliga. Incredible season.”