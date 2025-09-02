Liverpool have signed eight players in the summer transfer window but several players have left the Premier League champions.

It was a transfer window that Kopites have not been accustomed to in recent years. But perhaps many didn’t expect Liverpool to be quite so busy as they were.

Despite winning the Premier League in Arne Slot’s maiden season as head coach, a significant squad overhaul has occurred. It is somewhat ironic that Liverpool won the English championship adding just one player to the set-up left behind by Jurgen Klopp and now they have made wholesale changes.

The Reds have added eight new players to their roster - spending more than £400 million. They smashed the British transfer record to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on deadline day for £125 million. Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jermie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Giovanni Leoni and Freddie Woodman have also arrived. It could well have been nine new faces but a deal for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi collapsed at the 11th hour.

However, Liverpool have recouped a significant amount of the money they have spent. Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah, Coaimhin Kelleher and Ben Doak were sold while the Reds managed to bank £10 million by allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid before his contract expired.

Liverpool’s aim is to defend the Premier League title, having earned won all three matches so far. Slot’s side will also have ambitions of Champions League glory, as well as having an eye on the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

There’s no denying that the Reds have a bevy of options when all players are fit and Slot will have plenty of decisions to make. Assessing the squad, we’ve put together what we believe is Liverpool’s strongest line-up now the window is shut.

Liverpool strongest starting line-up after transfer window closes

GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazil international remains undisputed first choice at Anfield despite the arrival of Girorgi Mamardashvili. Alisson is one of the best stoppers in the world.

RB - Jeremie Frimpong

When options are fit, Slot has a welcome dilemma on his hands. Conor Bradley is more of a conventional full-back and will get plenty of game-time but Frimpong's electric pace might just get him the nod. Mind you, Dominik Szoboszlai hasn't done too badly in the role and it would be his to lose if he wants to stay in defence.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

There have been some early doubts around the Frenchman and the signing of Marc Guehi would have really put Konate under pressure to keep his spot. In fairness, after the performance of Joe Gomez during his substitute appearance against Arsenal and the arrival of Giovanni Leoni, Konate is still under some pressure. But if Konate performs like he did in the Arsenal win before coming off with cramp then he will be difficult to replace as he was immense.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain remains the first name on the team-sheet. However, not signing Guehi will mean that Slot may not be able to rotate the 34-year-old here and there like he might have planned.

LB - Milos Kerkez

Signed for £40 million, the Hungary international underlined his quality against Arsenal to settle down those who have been sceptical. But Kerkez will be pushed on a daily basis by Andy Robertson, who has earned the vice-captaincy and will want to play when he can.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

There might not be a better holding midfielder in the Premier League than Gravenberch. He is pivotal to how Liverpool play.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Injury problems carrying over from last season have impacted Mac Allister's start to this term. Yet when he builds rhythm, there are few who can dispute he deserves his berth although Curtis Jones did make a fine impact off the bench against Arsenal.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool's talisman has had somewhat of a subdued start to the campaign. However, he remains undisputed on the right flank.

AM - Florian Wirtz

The £100 million signing is very much adapting to the vigours of the Premier League but his performance in the second half against Arsenal displayed what a talent Liverpool have signed for the present and the future.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Luis Diaz's sale to Bayern Munich means that Gakpo is now first choice on the left flank. Yet the Netherlands international knows he has competition, with Ekitike capable of operating in the role and Rio Ngumoha only on a steep upward trajectory.

ST - Alexander Isak

Ekitike has made a fine start to his Liverpool career. But the Reds are smashing the British transfer record for Isak to be their first choice number nine.

Subs

Mamardashvili, Bradley, Gomez, Robertson, Jones, Endo, Szoboszlai, Ekitike, Chiesa.