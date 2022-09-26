Liverpool ‘studying’ potential signing as they face competition for key target

The latest Liverpool news and rumours on Monday as the Reds prepare to return to the action

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend.

The Reds take on Brighton and Hove Albion at home on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They go into that clash sat in 8th position in the league table.

Here is a look at the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Competition for target

Liverpool reportedly face competition from Real Madrid for Jude Bellingham’s signature.

The former Birmingham City man has caught the eye playing for Borussia Dortmund and England over recent times.

As reported by Marca (via Paisley Gates), Real are keen on luring him to Spain.

New interest in midfielder

Naby Keita is apparently attracting some fresh interest.

The midfielder made the move to Merseyside back in 2018 and has since made 117 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 11 goals.

According to Bild (via Fichajes) Borussia Dortmund have identified him as a potential target for 2023 as they look to bolster their ranks.

Ex-Manchester United man linked

Ex-Manchester United winger Memphis Depay is being linked with a possible switch to Liverpool in the January transfer window.

The Holland international is currently on the books at Barcelona and has fired 14 goals in 41 matches for the La Liga giants.