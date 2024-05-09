Liverpool are entering a new era at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp prepares to bid farewell to the club he has served for nine years. Owners Fenway Sports Group will see the Reds into this new chapter and fans will be hoping for a generous transfer budget this summer window.

Liverpool have fallen out of the Premier League title race this season and their time in the FA Cup and Europa League also came to an end earlier this year amid a tough run of form from the team. But despite their disappointment, the Merseyside club remains one of the most valuable in the world, and they will still boast a very strong lure on the transfer market this summer.

Sportico has put together a list of the most valuable clubs on the planet, based on a review of financial statements and ‘more than 50 conversations with bankers, investors, consultants and team executives’. We’ve rounded up the top 20 clubs, so take a look below at Liverpool’s valuation and how they compare to the rest of the world, including some of their closest rivals.

1 . New York City Value: $840 million (£673m)

2 . LA Galaxy Value: $1 billion (£801.2m)

3 . Inter Miami Value: $1.02 billion (£817.2m)

4 . Atlanta United Value: $1.05 billion (£841.1m)