Darwin Nunez of Liverpool looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between Girona FC and Liverpool FC at Montilivi Stadium on December 10, 2024 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are on the market for a new centre-forward as they open the door to a Darwin Nunez exit.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are on the market for a new centre-forward this summer to give them the best possible chance of defending their Premier League title.

The Reds were heavily influenced by the talent of Mohamed Salah once again. After contributing a total of 34 goals and 23 assists in all competitions, the Egyptian finished another season as Liverpool’s top goalscorer. He also won a fourth Premier League Golden Boot for his troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Arne Slot and co are on the hunt for a proven striker who will complement Salah across the front three. Victor Osimhen is a player who is once again on the Anfield radar and Liverpool could pitch an interesting exchange with Napoli to get a deal over the line this summer.

Liverpool interested in Victor Osimhen

The future of Osimhen is being heavily speculated as he finally looks set to leave Napoli. For years, clubs have been desperate to prise the goal machine away from the Italian giants but no move has ever come to fruition. Now, following his loan spell with Galatasaray, all signs are pointing to Osimhen moving away from Napoli. According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool made the Nigerian a ‘potential target’ during a recent meeting as they explore new No.9 options.

The 26-year-old recently rejected a reported £650,000 per week offer from Saudi Arabia. This would have been an increase on his current earnings, which are said to be in the £400,000 region. However, the report claims that Osimhen could be open to lowering his wage expectations ahead of a move elsewhere.

Naturally, Napoli will be looking to replace the 26-year-old reports on some of their shortlisted targets could make for an interesting player swap deal pitch between the two clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool could pitch Napoli swap deal

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Napoli are interested in two Liverpool players, which could open up the floor to a potential trade. Gli Azzurri had shown interest in Federico Chiesa last summer and a second attempted move has not been ruled out. The Italian reportedly ‘considers his English adventure over’ already and could be moved on this summer after minimal game time under Slot.

Napoli are ‘actively searching’ for a new striker and have ‘strong interest’ in Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan is another figure who looks set to leave Anfield in this window, having struggled to establish himself as a reliable goalscoring outlet.

Liverpool may not be able to find a club willing to pay the full amount they initially splashed on Nunez, so a trade deal could work in the favour of all parties. The Reds would be getting a proven, consistent goalscorer in Osimhen, while Napoli would receive a direct and favoured replacement, as well as a local player in Chiesa who they have been eyeing for almost a year.

According to The Athletic, both Nunez and Chiesa were named as players who Liverpool could entertain offers for this summer. With the two potentially looking at exits anyway, it seems like a pretty ideal opportunity to offer up two targets Napoli are after, in exchange for Osimhen, who is also due to be moved on regardless.

In other news, Top six most expensive Liverpool signings ever as Florian Wirtz closes in on £114m transfer