Liverpool have the chance to strengthen their squad this winter

Liverpool have an ‘offer’ of €50million (£42million) on the table for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Fichajes. They face competition from fellow Premier League side Manchester City as they look to bolster their ranks.

The Reds are reportedly interested in luring the France international, who has 38 caps under his belt, over to England to strengthen their squad. He is under contract until June 2028 meaning his current club are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet.

Liverpool could see Tchouameni as someone to boost their options in the middle of the park. He has been on the books at Real Madrid since moving to Spain back in 2022.

The Rouen-born man started his career with spells as a youngster at SJ D'Artigues and Bordeaux before breaking into the latter’s first-team as a teenager. He emerged on the radar of AS Monaco in 2020 and they swooped to land him.

Tchouameni continued his impressive development during his time in the south of France and was later acquired by Real Madrid. He has made 110 appearances for the La Liga giants so far and has chipped in with three goals.

He has won the league title, Copa del Rey and Champions League since moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. He also helped France reach the World Cup final back in 2022 but they were beaten by Argentina.

A switch to Liverpool would present him with a change of scene. Tchouameni would be able to sink his teeth into a new challenge in England.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot on transfer plans

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has had this to say on his transfer plans: "It would be a bit weird, when I said during the summer break that we were very happy with the team, if I would tell you something completely different now, but you always look at the market.

"This club has always looked at the market. We did this with the goalkeeper (Giorgi Mamardashvili) that we don't even have yet. If there is a chance in the market, this club always tries to bring that chance in. The team is in a good place.

“Unfortunately Joe Gomez is injured, and that means we go from four center-backs to three, but he will be back in a few weeks. I'm very happy with the team, and I think they deserve that trust from the club and from me, if you look at the performances they've brought in during the first half of the season."

Liverpool drew 2-2 at home to Manchester United last time out and weren’t able to beat their rivals in the end. They remain top of the table though as they chase down the title.

Next up is a Carabao Cup away trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night in their first leg of the semi-final. They then lock horns with Accrington Stanley in the third round of the FA Cup at the weekend.