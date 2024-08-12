Liverpool manager Arne Slot. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images). | Getty Images

Arne Slot and his team continue to push for their first signing of the summer.

Liverpool are looking to push forward with their summer activity as they near the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season. The Reds have been biding their time this year and fans can only hope some quick-fire arrivals are on the cards before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

A new centre-back is one of the priorities for Liverpool this summer, as they struggled with significant injury blows to their backline during Jurgen Klopp’s final season. Several names have been mentioned in connection with Anfield and some are now no longer relevant as they’ve been snapped up by other clubs.

Willian Pacho is one of them. The Ecuador international had been on Liverpool’s radar this summer after turning heads with his performances at Eintracht Frankfurt. The 22-year-old only moved to the Bundesliga in July 2023, having made the switch from Belgian side Royal Antwerp.

Pacho signed for Paris Saint-Germain last week, beating their rivals to his signature in a five-year deal worth a reported €45 million (£38m) all in, according to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg. His move will be a disappointment to the Reds, who had reportedly tried to strike a last-minute interception to divert Pacho’s move to France and bring him to Merseyside instead.

According to Le10Sport, PSG faced an ‘unexpected threat’ in their final stages of talks with Pacho. The report claims that Liverpool made a ‘higher offer’ than the Parisians to Eintracht Frankfurt after learning the two had reached an agreement over the defender.

However, the approach from the Reds camp was ‘too late’ as the Germans had ‘already given their word’ to PSG. After agreeing terms with the Ligue 1 side, Frankfurt had to reject Liverpool’s offer in order to finalise their talks with PSG.

This hasn’t left Liverpool without options to bolster their defence but they are quickly running out of time if they want to finalise multiple signings this window. Joël Matip’s exit has left the need for an experienced centre-back at Anfield and the talks surrounding Virgil van Dijk’s future are also raising concerns.

The captain sparked worry among fans with his post-Euro 2024 comments about needing to ‘think carefully’ about what his future holds. After Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Sevilla, Van Dijk provided an update on current contract talks, or rather the lack of. The 33-year-old said there is ‘no change at the minute’, as he, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract next summer.