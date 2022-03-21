Naby Keita has been forced to withdraw from Guinea’s squad during the international break.
The midfielder suffered a knee injury in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat of Nottingham Forest.
Background
Keita started for the Reds in their FA Cup quarter-final tie at the City Ground on Sunday.
The former RB Leipzig man was substituted in the 64th minute when the game was goalless and replaced by Jordan Henderson.
Keita was due to jet off to his homeland for Guinea’s friendly matches against South Africa (25 March) and Zambia (29 March).
However, the country’s FA has announced on Twitter that Keita - who has scored three goals in 25 games for Liverpool this season - has pulled out of the squad.
A tweet read: “Naby Keita (knee) and Mohamed Bayo will not be with the group during this international break. We wish them a speedy recovery.”
Liverpool currently have Trent Alexander-Arnold sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, Mo Salah has been having trouble with a foot issue.
The pair missed the Forest victory, while Salah only fit enough to come off the bench in the 2-0 win at Arsenal last week.
On Salah’s issue, Jurgen Klopp told reporters: “Mo felt the foot again from the Brighton game. [It’s] not massive, but it was clear that you would not be in a game like this if you have a little bit of pain here, or there. There is no chance.”