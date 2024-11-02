Liverpool suffer fresh injury concern ahead of Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa games

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 2nd Nov 2024, 16:11 BST
placeholder image
AFP via Getty Images
Ibrahima Konate was forced off against Brighton.

Ibrahima Konate was forced off at half-time during Liverpool’s clash against Brighton at Anfield.

The Reds defender appeared in pain as he was treated by medical staff, with Joe Gomez coming on in Konate’s place for the second half. It means that Liverpool could now be sweating on Konate for their big double-header next week.

Arne Slot’s side welcome Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday before Premier League top-four rivals Aston Villa make the trip to Merseyside on Saturday. The Reds will already be without Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool head coach Slot will provide an update on Konate’s fitness after Liverpool’s game at Brighton. They went into the interval trailing 1-0 with Fedri Kaioglu netting fore the Seagulls.

