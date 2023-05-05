Jordan Henderson is doubtful for Liverpool’s clash against Brentford at Anfield on Saturday. The Reds skipper underwent a scan for a minor issue after Wednesday night’s 1-0 victory over Fulham.
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Henderson’s injury isn’t significant but Liverpool are awaiting news on a scan to see whether he can feature. The Liverpool boss said: “Hendo we have to see. Yesterday, he had a scan and didn’t get the results yet. Won’t be a big thing but we have to see. Maybe it will be enough to rule him out for tomorrow.”
Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino is still not available because of a muscle injury. Naby Keita is another who will not be back available, having not featured since returning from the international break with Guinea in March. Diogo Jota continues to nurse a back injury and did train on Thursday - but did not ‘do a lot’.
Klopp said: “Diogo has his back issue, the bruised rib. He could train yesterday but didn’t do a lot, to be honest. He was not really in danger, not in contact and we have to see there. Bobby not yet in team training, we hope he can start next week.”
Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) and Calvin Ramsay (knee) are all out for the rest of the season.