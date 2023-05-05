Jordan Henderson is doubtful for Liverpool’s clash against Brentford at Anfield on Saturday. The Reds skipper underwent a scan for a minor issue after Wednesday night’s 1-0 victory over Fulham.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Henderson’s injury isn’t significant but Liverpool are awaiting news on a scan to see whether he can feature. The Liverpool boss said: “Hendo we have to see. Yesterday, he had a scan and didn’t get the results yet. Won’t be a big thing but we have to see. Maybe it will be enough to rule him out for tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino is still not available because of a muscle injury. Naby Keita is another who will not be back available, having not featured since returning from the international break with Guinea in March. Diogo Jota continues to nurse a back injury and did train on Thursday - but did not ‘do a lot’.

Klopp said: “Diogo has his back issue, the bruised rib. He could train yesterday but didn’t do a lot, to be honest. He was not really in danger, not in contact and we have to see there. Bobby not yet in team training, we hope he can start next week.”