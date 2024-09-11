Every fixture Harvey Elliott will miss as Liverpool suffer hammer injury blow ahead of Nottingham Forest clash
Harvey Elliott is set for a spell on the Liverpool sidelines,
The attacking midfielder returned to Anfield during the international break, having been including in the England under-21 squad. A statement said: “Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Jaden Philogene (Aston Villa) and Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic) initially reported to St. George’s Park earlier this week but have now returned to their clubs for further medical assessment. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) will also play no part in the upcoming fixtures, with the midfielder remaining with his club on medical advice.”
Now ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday, it has emerged that Elliott has suffered a fractured foot. The Telegraph reports that the attacking midfielder is set to be on the treatment table until late October.
Elliott has made one substitute appearance for the Reds in the 2024-25 season so far. Dominik Szoboszlai has been favoured in the No.10 role since Arne Slot’s arrival as head coach.
But with Liverpool’s Champions League campaign starting next week, as well as their Carabao Cup defence later this month, it is a blow to the Reds.
Fixtures Harvey Elliott is expected to miss.
Nottingham Forest (H) - Saturday 14 September - Premier League
AC Milan (A) - Tuesday 17 September - Champions League
Bournemouth (H) - Saturday 21 September - Premier League
West Ham (H) - Wednesday 25 September - Carabao Cup
Wolves (A) - Saturday 28 September - Premier League
Bologna (H) - Wednesday 2 October - Champions League
Crystal Palace (A) - Saturday 5 October - Premier League
