Liverpool suffer hammer injury blow as 11-goal star to miss next three matches

Roberto Firmino will be absent for Liverpool’s games against Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted Roberto Firmino will miss Liverpool’s clash against Nottingham Forest tomorrow (15.00 BST).

The striker has suffered a muscle injury that rules him out of the Anfield encounter. Firmino came off the bench in the 6-1 thrashing of Leeds United earlier this week while he bagged the equaliser to earn the Reds a 2-2 draw against Arsenal before that.

But he’ll be sidelined for the visit of Forest - along with Liverpool’s game against West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur next week.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Reds boss Klopp said: “Unfortunately, Bobby picked up a muscle issue. We’ll see how long it takes. Not too serious but is definitely out for tomorrow and next week we have two more games and I’d say they are impossible. Then we have to take it day by day.”