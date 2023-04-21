Register
Liverpool suffer hammer injury blow as 11-goal star to miss next three matches

Roberto Firmino will be absent for Liverpool’s games against Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:42 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:24 BST

Jurgen Klopp has admitted Roberto Firmino will miss Liverpool’s clash against Nottingham Forest tomorrow (15.00 BST).

The striker has suffered a muscle injury that rules him out of the Anfield encounter. Firmino came off the bench in the 6-1 thrashing of Leeds United earlier this week while he bagged the equaliser to earn the Reds a 2-2 draw against Arsenal before that.

But he’ll be sidelined for the visit of Forest - along with Liverpool’s game against West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur next week.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Reds boss Klopp said: “Unfortunately, Bobby picked up a muscle issue. We’ll see how long it takes. Not too serious but is definitely out for tomorrow and next week we have two more games and I’d say they are impossible. Then we have to take it day by day.”

Firmino has recorded 11 goals and registered five assists in 33 appearances this season. He’ll leave Anfield this summer when his contract expires.

