Jurgen Klopp has been hit with a one-match touchline ban.

Jurgen Klopp will be forced to watch Liverpool’s clash against Southampton tomorrow from the Anfield stands.

The Reds boss has been slapped with a one-match touchline ban after receiving a red card in the 1-0 defeat of Manchester City last month.

Klopp had initially been given a £30,000 fine having accepted a charge of improper conduct. He shouted at assistant referee Gary Beswick for not flagging a foul on Mo Salah by Man City midfielder Bernado Silva.

But the FA appealed the punishment given by an independent regulatory commission and felt Klopp should have been given a touchline ban.