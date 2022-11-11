Liverpool dealt a surprise hammer blow on the eve of Southampton clash
Jurgen Klopp has been hit with a one-match touchline ban.
Jurgen Klopp will be forced to watch Liverpool’s clash against Southampton tomorrow from the Anfield stands.
The Reds boss has been slapped with a one-match touchline ban after receiving a red card in the 1-0 defeat of Manchester City last month.
Klopp had initially been given a £30,000 fine having accepted a charge of improper conduct. He shouted at assistant referee Gary Beswick for not flagging a foul on Mo Salah by Man City midfielder Bernado Silva.
But the FA appealed the punishment given by an independent regulatory commission and felt Klopp should have been given a touchline ban.
Indeed, that has proven the case and Klopp will not be in the dugout against Southampton.