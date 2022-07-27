Liverpool suffer latest injury setback ahead of Man City clash in Community Shield

Kostas Tsimikas missed Liverpool’s clash against Red Bull Salzburg.

Kostas Tsimikas is absent for Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Red Bull Salzburg tonight.

The left-back suffered a knock in training yesterday and is not being risked with the Community Shield against Manchester City taking place on Saturday.

Speaking to LFC TV, manager Jurgen Klopp said: “He got yesterday a knock, so he cannot play today. And all the rest, we will see later.”

Meanwhile, Alisson Becker misses a third successive friendly.

The goalkeeper has returned to light training, though, and is closing in on a playing return.