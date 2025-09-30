AFP via Getty Images

Alisson Becker and Hugo Ekitike injury news after the Liverpool goalkeeper was forced off against Galatasaray.

Liverpool suffered a major double injury concern during their clash against Galatasaray.

The Reds saw goalkeeper Alisson Becker forced off in the 55th minute of the Champions League encounter. Alisson made a good save from Victor Osimhen as Arne Slot’s side trailed 1-0 but immediately signalled to the bench he had a problem. He was replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili.

It means that Alisson is now a doubt for Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hugo Ekitike was also forced off in the 69th minute. The striker went down when receiving the ball and after having treatment, he could not continue and Alexis Mac Allister was brought off the bench.

Liverpool boss Slot will provide an injury update on Alisson and Ekitike after the game.