Liverpool suffer another defensive injury issue as huge Nottingham Forest clash looms
Jarell Quansah has been forced out of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur.
The centre-back limped off in the 30th minute of the first-leg tie in North London when the game was goalless. Quansah was making only his fifth start of the season but could not continue after suffering a fitness issue. He was replaced by Wataru Endo.
It means that Quansah could now face a spell on the sidelines. Liverpool already have centre-half Joe Gomez unavailable for the next few weeks with a hamstring problem. Arne Slot’s side face Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round on Saturday before they travel to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday 14 January.
The Reds are top of the table, with this season’s surprise package Forest third in the table and six points adrift Slot will provide an update on Quansah’s condition after the Tottenham game.
