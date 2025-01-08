Liverpool suffer another defensive injury issue as huge Nottingham Forest clash looms

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 8th Jan 2025
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 20:47 GMT
Jarell Quansah of Liverpool leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Jarell Quansah of Liverpool leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool injury update on Jarell Quansah after he was forced off injured against Tottenham.

Jarell Quansah has been forced out of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur.

The centre-back limped off in the 30th minute of the first-leg tie in North London when the game was goalless. Quansah was making only his fifth start of the season but could not continue after suffering a fitness issue. He was replaced by Wataru Endo.

It means that Quansah could now face a spell on the sidelines. Liverpool already have centre-half Joe Gomez unavailable for the next few weeks with a hamstring problem. Arne Slot’s side face Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round on Saturday before they travel to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday 14 January.

The Reds are top of the table, with this season’s surprise package Forest third in the table and six points adrift Slot will provide an update on Quansah’s condition after the Tottenham game.

