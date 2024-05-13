Liverpool suffer new injury issue as starting line-up against Aston Villa confirmed

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool team to face Aston Villa in the Premier League at Villa Park.

Andy Robertson is absent for Liverpool’s clash against Aston Villa as Jurgen Klopp takes charge of his final away game.

The left-back was not spotted in training towards the end of last week. And he misses out, with Joe Gomez given the nod ahead of Kostas Tsimikas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is the only change from the 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur eight days ago. Jarell Quansah keeps his place at centre-back ahead of Ibrahima Konate in central defence while Harvey Elliott remains in the middle of midfield.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.