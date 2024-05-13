Liverpool suffer new injury issue as starting line-up against Aston Villa confirmed

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 13th May 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 19:09 BST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Liverpool team to face Aston Villa in the Premier League at Villa Park.

Andy Robertson is absent for Liverpool’s clash against Aston Villa as Jurgen Klopp takes charge of his final away game.

The left-back was not spotted in training towards the end of last week. And he misses out, with Joe Gomez given the nod ahead of Kostas Tsimikas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That is the only change from the 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur eight days ago. Jarell Quansah keeps his place at centre-back ahead of Ibrahima Konate in central defence while Harvey Elliott remains in the middle of midfield.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Jones, Bajcetic, Gravenberch, Nunez.

Related topics:Jurgen KloppAston VillaTottenham Hotspur

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.