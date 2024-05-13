Liverpool suffer new injury issue as starting line-up against Aston Villa confirmed
Andy Robertson is absent for Liverpool’s clash against Aston Villa as Jurgen Klopp takes charge of his final away game.
The left-back was not spotted in training towards the end of last week. And he misses out, with Joe Gomez given the nod ahead of Kostas Tsimikas.
That is the only change from the 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur eight days ago. Jarell Quansah keeps his place at centre-back ahead of Ibrahima Konate in central defence while Harvey Elliott remains in the middle of midfield.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Jones, Bajcetic, Gravenberch, Nunez.
