Liverpool suffer third defensive injury blow ahead of Newcastle United final as key star forced off
Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off in Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.
The right-back fell awkwardly in the second half of the last-16 second-leg tie at Anfield and could not continue. Alexander-Arnold received several minutes of treatment before being replaced by Jarell Quansah, with Liverpool trailing 1-0 and the scoreline 1-1 on aggregate at the time of his setback.
It means that Alexander-Arnold is now doubtful to feature in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday. Deputy right-back Conor Bradley and the versatile Joe Gomez are both currently sidelined with respective hamstring injuries and will not be able to feature at Wembley. Quansah, a natural centre-half, could have to deputise on the right-hand side.