Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool receives medical treatment during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold injury latest ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off in Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

The right-back fell awkwardly in the second half of the last-16 second-leg tie at Anfield and could not continue. Alexander-Arnold received several minutes of treatment before being replaced by Jarell Quansah, with Liverpool trailing 1-0 and the scoreline 1-1 on aggregate at the time of his setback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that Alexander-Arnold is now doubtful to feature in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday. Deputy right-back Conor Bradley and the versatile Joe Gomez are both currently sidelined with respective hamstring injuries and will not be able to feature at Wembley. Quansah, a natural centre-half, could have to deputise on the right-hand side.