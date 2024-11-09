Liverpool suffer potential Trent Alexander-Arnold injury blow ahead of Man City and Real Madrid
Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off in Liverpool’s clash against Aston Villa.
The vice-captain suffered a fitness blow shortly after Darwin Nunez had given the Reds the lead at Anfield. Alexander-Arnold received treatment and could not continue before being replaced by Conor Bradley in the 25th minute.
Alexander-Arnold appeared to hurt his hamstring and will now be assessed ahead of England’s fixtures against Greece and the Republic of Ireland during the international break. The Reds then face fixtures against Southampton, Real Madrid and Premier League title rivals Manchester City when the season recommences.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.