Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold injury update after the defender was forced off against Aston Villa.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off in Liverpool’s clash against Aston Villa.

The vice-captain suffered a fitness blow shortly after Darwin Nunez had given the Reds the lead at Anfield. Alexander-Arnold received treatment and could not continue before being replaced by Conor Bradley in the 25th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander-Arnold appeared to hurt his hamstring and will now be assessed ahead of England’s fixtures against Greece and the Republic of Ireland during the international break. The Reds then face fixtures against Southampton, Real Madrid and Premier League title rivals Manchester City when the season recommences.