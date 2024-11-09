Liverpool suffer potential Trent Alexander-Arnold injury blow ahead of Man City and Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold injury update after the defender was forced off against Aston Villa.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off in Liverpool’s clash against Aston Villa.

The vice-captain suffered a fitness blow shortly after Darwin Nunez had given the Reds the lead at Anfield. Alexander-Arnold received treatment and could not continue before being replaced by Conor Bradley in the 25th minute.

Alexander-Arnold appeared to hurt his hamstring and will now be assessed ahead of England’s fixtures against Greece and the Republic of Ireland during the international break. The Reds then face fixtures against Southampton, Real Madrid and Premier League title rivals Manchester City when the season recommences.

