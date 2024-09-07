Liverpool summer signing quietly makes debut as Robbie Fowler watches on

Alvin Ayman, right, in action for Wolves against Liverpool last season.(Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool signed Alvin Ayman from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Alvin Ayman made his debut for Liverpool under-18s in a comprehensive victory over the Fowler Academy.

Ayman joined the Reds from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported fee of £2 million earlier this summer. The 16-year-old was highly regarded at Molineux, having previously been at Bradford City.

Ayman is a versatile youngster and featured in midfield in his maiden Liverpool outing. The young Reds cruised to a 6-1 friendly triumph against the Fowler Academy. Afolami Onanuga, Joe Bradshaw and Lucas Pitt netted in the first half before Josh Sonni-Lambie fired a double after the interval. Kareem Ahmed put the gloss on the win as Kop icon Robbie Fowler watched on from the sidelines.

Ayman is one of two new recruits to join Liverpool’s academy. Rio Ngumoha was recruited from Chelsea and announced his arrival earlier this week. The winger trained with the under-21s on Thursday along with £12.5 million signing Federico Chiesa, who is building fitness during the international break.

The Reds have put significant emphasis on signing some of the best fledgling talents at rival clubs in recent years. Last summer, Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo joined from Leicester City and West Ham United respectively. Twelve months earlier, Ben Doak moved to Anfield from Celtic and fast-tracked his way into the first-team fray.

Meanwhile, Stefan Bajcetic made the switch from Celta Vigo in December 2020 while the likes of Kaide Gordon (Derby County) James McConnell (Sunderland) and Calum Scanlon (Birmingham) have all made first-team appearances.

In the summer of 2021, Liverpool paid Newcastle United a fee of £1.5 million for Bobby Clark. The midfielder was sold to Red Bull Salzburg for £10 million last month.