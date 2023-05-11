Liverpool summer transfer in major doubt amid fresh managerial decision

A move for the midfielder is becoming less likely.

Liverpool’s interest in Mason Mount could be quashed as Chelsea’s managerial target Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants to keep the midfielder if he joins.

The Reds have been monitoring the 24-year-old for months after it was revealed that contract talks between the player and club had stalled, opening the door for a potential exit from Stamford Bridge.

His deal is set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season and no contract agreement is currently in place.

However, a report from Sami Mokbel at the Daily Mail has claimed that the former Tottenham manager is close to being appointed as their new manager and that he sees Mount as a ‘key player’ in his rebuild.

“Pochettino has identified Mount as a player who can play an integral role next season. Co-controlling owner Todd Boehly met with Mount’s representatives in recent weeks raising hope a deal can reached. But as things stand there is no agreement in place.”

The news is a blow for Liverpool, who had identified Mount as a key target alongside Alexis Mac Allister and as an alternative to Jude Bellingham, and now they may need to look elsewhere for a midfield recruit to bolster their engine room.

Mount, who will miss the rest of the season after undergoing an abdomen operation, has struggled for form this season, but Chelsea have been in disarray since the turn of the year and are likely to finish in mid-table as a result.

Despite that, he’s managed a return of three goals and six assists playing across multiple positions under different managers, as well as negotiating multiple small injuries as well.