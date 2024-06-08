The arrival of Arne Slot and Richard Hughes, plus the return of Michael Edwards could spell a rather busy and interesting transfer window for Liverpool . With Jurgen Klopp calling time on his Anfield era, there is a lot to consider beyond signing new players on the market.

The squad Slot has inherited is very unlikely to stay completely in tact and we could be looking at a number of departures based on the players’ wishes and whether the new boss sees a future for them in his team.

We’ve taken a look at the full current senior squad and who could be at risk of being moved on this summer, whether permanently or on loan. Thiago and Joël Matip have already been given their send-offs but others could also be headed for the door as Liverpool approach this new chapter in their history. Have a look below at who from the current player roster we think will be playing elsewhere for the 2024/25 season.