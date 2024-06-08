Liverpool summer transfer window predictions with 12 to leave or be loaned but key attacker to stay

By Georgia Goulding
Published 8th Jun 2024, 14:36 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2024, 14:43 BST

Liverpool could be faced with a busy transfer window ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The arrival of Arne Slot and Richard Hughes, plus the return of Michael Edwards could spell a rather busy and interesting transfer window for Liverpool. With Jurgen Klopp calling time on his Anfield era, there is a lot to consider beyond signing new players on the market.

The squad Slot has inherited is very unlikely to stay completely in tact and we could be looking at a number of departures based on the players’ wishes and whether the new boss sees a future for them in his team.

We’ve taken a look at the full current senior squad and who could be at risk of being moved on this summer, whether permanently or on loan. Thiago and Joël Matip have already been given their send-offs but others could also be headed for the door as Liverpool approach this new chapter in their history. Have a look below at who from the current player roster we think will be playing elsewhere for the 2024/25 season.

The Brazilian has been comfortable as Liverpool's No.1 since his arrival

1. To stay: Alisson

Kelleher is looking to become a first choice goalkeeper and that isn't something Liverpool can offer right now

2. To leave: Caoimhin Kelleher

While departures have already been confirmed, things were quiet on Adrián. It has since been reported that Liverpool have offered him a one-year contract extension

3. To stay: Adrián

With Liverpool struggling for fitness across the backline last season, they will be eager to keep hold of players like Konaté

4. To stay: Ibrahima Konaté

