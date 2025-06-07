A split image of Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo | Getty Images

How will Arne Slot’s Liverpool team look next season after a busy summer transfer window?

Liverpool have gotten stuck straight into the summer transfer action as they prepare for a significant squad transformation as Premier League champions.

The Reds have already welcomed the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong, while finalising the exits of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, and Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford.

Fans can expect to see more announcements in the coming weeks as the window moves forwards. While Liverpool continue to push to sign targets like Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz, more players are also expected to leave Anfield ahead of the new season.

LiverpoolWorld has taken into account all the latest news and rumours and given a ‘Stay or Leave’ verdict on every senior Arne Slot player.

Who will stay at Liverpool?

Alisson, Harvey Davies, Conor Bradley, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo

Tying down Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to new contracts was a huge move from the Reds as they enter these uncertain weeks. A decent amount of senior players have been linked with exits recently, so it will be comforting for fans to see a raft of key players remain.

Young goalkeeper Harvey Davies could be brought into the fold next season after signing a contract extension. While Kerkez remains a leading target, having Andy Robertson’s experience at the club will be valuable for Liverpool.

The midfield is expected to stay relatively in tact, while Cody Gakpo is viewed as a key member of the team as well. Empire of the Kop has reported that Liverpool do not wish to part ways with Gakpo and value him as high as €100 million (£84m).

Who will leave Liverpool?

Kostas Tsimikas, Calvin Ramsay, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Tyler Morton, Federico Chiesa, Ben Doak, Jayden Danns (loan), Darwin Nunez

A bulk of fringe players are expected to move on this summer, including the likes of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams. The duo previously stepped up massively during an injury crisis in 2020-21 but have since drifted away from the first team.

Kostas Tsimikas has been linked with an exit amid the interest in Kerkez, while Federico Chiesa’s tricky start to Anfield life could also spell an early sale. Recent reports have claimed the Italian is open to a move back to home soil.

Darwin Nunez’s struggles are due to come to an end, with Atletico Madrid and clubs in Saudi Arabia keen on a deal. A lot of interest is being shown in Ben Doak, so Liverpool will hardly have a tough time finding a buyer there. Meanwhile, Jayden Danns is expected to be sent out on loan to gain valuable experience, according to The Athletic.

Who might leave Liverpool?

Vitezslav Jaros, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota

There are a handful of players whose futures are in a grey area right now. Back-up goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros could opt for more regular game time next season, similar to Stefan Bajcetic, whose ongoing injuries set his Liverpool progress back massively.

Defensive duo Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez have also been linked with potential exits, due to their limited game time last season. Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott are in a similar boat, despite both being influential from off the bench.

Barcelona remain interested in Luis Diaz, keeping a question mark above his place at Anfield. Diogo Jota could also be moved on, with multiple reports claiming Liverpool are ‘open’ to offers for his signature. However, it is unlikely the Reds will sanction a move for both Diaz and Jota. They are also said to want to keep Diaz but a big enough offer could tempt them.