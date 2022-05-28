Thiago Alcantara starts for Liverpool against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Thiago Alcantara in discussions with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool have suffered a huge blow ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Thiago Alcantara has been forced to pull out of the Reds’ starting line-up in Paris.

The Spain international was a doubt heading into the Stade de France encounter. He limped off with an Achilles injury in last week’s 3-1 defeat of Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season.

Thiago returned to training this week, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp optimistic the midfielder would be available.

But after starting to warm-up, Thiago suffered a problem. He jogged down the tunnel, with Naby Keita joining the other 10 starters.

Thiago emerged back onto the pitch before undergoing his own exercises.

And he’s been given the green light to start.