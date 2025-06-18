Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot celebrate with his players during an open-top bus victory parade for Liverpool's Premier League title win, in Liverpool, north-west England on May 26, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are not slowing down when it comes to transfer business, per the latest reports

Liverpool have made a major splash in the transfer market already this summer and the Reds’ summer business is showing no signs of slowing down, according to the latest reports.

The Reds have signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen already and have agreed a potential British record deal for Florian Wirtz, with a medical scheduled for Friday. An initial fee of £100m has been agreed with another £16m in potential add-ons, which if met will make the German the most expensive Premier League player ever.

Talks are still underway for Milos Kerkez, with the player’s father revealing a deal is all but done for the left-back to make the move to Anfield from Bournemouth this summer. The arrival of those three players will cost around £175m.

However, the Reds could still look to add a centre-back and a striker this summer. They are open to offers for the likes of Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa and would look to reinvest if the pair left Anfield.

Liverpool in talks over Victor Osimhen swap deal

Liverpool are in talks over a swap deal to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to a report from TEAMtalk. The Nigerian international has a release clause in his contract of around £63m and the Serie A champions are looking to sell him.

He spent last season on loan with Turkish club Galatasaray as he helped the club win the Super Lig title with 26 goals and five assists in 30 league appearances. However, several clubs are interested in signing the striker this summer as Napoli have made it clear they are willing to let him go.

The report from TEAMtalk says the Reds are ready to send Nunez and Chiesa to Napoli in order to sign Osimhen. Nunez has been linked with a move to Napoli already this summer while Chiesa is keen to leave Liverpool for more playing time and a switch back to Italy appears the most likely option.

Liverpool would need a new striker if Nunez was to leave so a swap deal to sign a player of Osimhen’s quality would make sense for all parties.

Ex-Turkish football manager surprised by Napoli stance over Osimhen

Osimhen has been described as “one of the best centre forwards in the world” by Alvaro Morata, who was the striker’s teammate in Turkey last season. Meanwhile, ex-manager Yilmaz Vural - who has managed over 600 games in Turkey - previously expressed his surprise that Napoli are willing to sell Osimhen.

He said, via Pulse Sports in Nigeria: “Napoli lost their minds by letting go of such a player. But despite him, they are going to the championship in the Italian League. It is very interesting. I have been in the football world for so many years. I have never seen such a player.

“He is literally 50% of the team. From the ground, from the air, go forward, come back. He makes counterattacks alone. If that is not enough, he helps the defence. He even makes assists in places where he will hit. In addition to his contribution in terms of play, he also raises his teammates.”

Adding Osimhen to Liverpool’s attack would certainly make Arne Slot’s side a force to be reckoned with next season.