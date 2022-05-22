Thiago Alcantara has limped off for Liverpool against Wolves.

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Thiago Alcantara ahead of the Champions League final.

The midfielder has limped off in the Reds’ final Premier League game of the season against Wolves.

Thiago set up Sadio Mane’s equaliser to get Liverpool level before the break with a sublime backheel.

But in first-half stoppage-time, he limped down the tunnel unable to continue.

Now the Reds await news on Thiago’s problem ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday.