Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool took one step closer to the Premier League title with their 1-0 win over Everton on Wednesday night. The Reds picked up all three points against their rivals at Anfield. Attacker Diogo Jota scored their winner in front of the Kop in the second half.

They had to be patient against the Toffees but got the job done in the end. The Merseyside outfit are back in action this weekend as they look to build some momentum. They face an away trip to Craven Cottage to lock horns with Marco Silva’s Fulham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool set sights on deal for Takefusa Kubo

Liverpool have identified Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo as a ‘top target’ ahead of the summer and they are in ‘contact’, according to TEAMtalk. The report suggests his current club could be forced to sell some of their key players later this year if they fail to qualify for Europe. They are currently sat down in 10th place after a disappointing season.

Kubo, 23, has still been able to catch the eye though in this campaign. He has scored seven goals and picked up four assists. The La Liga outfit are likely to face a battle to retain his services when the next transfer window opens and he has a £50million release clause.

Liverpool could see the Japan international as someone to bolster their attacking department. They need to start plotting their recruitment plans as they look to go again next term. Mo Salah’s long-term future remains up in the air and replacements must be sounded out in case he heads out the exit door when his deal expires in late. If Salah stays, that may mean Kubo isn’t needed.

What did Arne Slot say after Everton win?

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was picked as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp last year. He had previously caught the eye with Feyenoord in Holland. Speaking after their victory over Everton, he said: “Hard-fought, definitely, but that was no surprise. Everton were nine games in a row unbeaten, hardly ever concede a goal, hardly ever concede a chance, defend with 10 players apart from Beto in and around their 18-yard box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With players like [James] Tarkowski and [Jarrad] Branthwaite it is almost of no use to bring a cross in because they head every ball away. So, they are a team that is difficult to play against because they are also a threat on the counter-attack with Beto. Every throw-in they get and every free-kick they get against us, you have to defend that and that's what makes it so difficult.

“What I liked much more today than I did at Goodison Park... at Goodison Park we had ball possession but we only had ball possession with our centre-backs and full-backs and today only the first half. I think if I say 10 or 15 times that Lucho Diaz was one-v-one against Jake O'Brien, I don't even think I exaggerate, but to have that is one thing and to create a chance is another thing.”