Liverpool sale news as Fenway Sports Group seek new investment.

It’s a new week but talk of a potential Liverpool sale is set to continue.

Since it emerged that owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) put the club on the market more than two months ago, it has been a hot topic of conversation. Plenty of parties have been linked with possible bids, ranging from Qatar, Dubai, India, Saudi Arabia and America.

It’s said that FSG would prefer a partial rather than a complete sale, with chairman Tom Werner previously insisting there is no time frame on when it could happen.

But as the Reds continue to underperform on the pitch, having dropped to ninth in the table, clamour from sections supporters for new investment to help in the transfer market continues.

The Telegraph reported at the weekend that formal offers for Liverpool are expected to land next month.

If that is the case and a bid is lodged to FSG then Sir Martin Broughton won’t be part of it. The British businessman served as Anfield chairman for six months in 2010 and was tasked with hastening a sale. When FSG purchased the club from Tom Hicks and George Gillett, Werner succeeded Broughton as chairman.

The 75-year-old, who previously served as chairman of British Airways, spearheaded a consortium in an attempt to buy Chelsea last year before the club was sold to Todd Boehly.

Broughton has since been linked with a possible takeover of Liverpool. Indeed CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs reported that Broughton was weighing up a move for the Reds over the festive period - but has decided against it.

Jacobs wrote on Twitter: “Understand Sir Martin Broughton is not in the running to buy or invest in #LFC. The former Liverpool chairman gave serious consideration to the prospect over the festive period but has decided not to proceed.”

Jurgen Klopp has previously revealed he’s not against new investment into Liverpool. FSG operate on a sustainable model, which means funds in the transfer window have often been tighter than some of their Premier League rivals.

Chelsea are currently splashing the cash this month, having purchased Mykhaylo Mudryk for a fee that could reach £88 million.

Liverpool face a stiff battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League and there has been pleas for Klopp to make significant additions to his squad - especially in midfield.

And speaking on Sky Sports, Gary Neville believes fresh ownership would ‘empower’ Klopp to rejuvenate his team.

Neville said: “Liverpool have got new owners coming in. If Jurgen Klopp can get £250 million from new owners and he spends it wisely as he has over the last seven years, he’s going to be empowered to transform that team. I don’t see him thinking ‘this is the end’.