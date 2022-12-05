Liverpool takeover news as $5bn Saudi-Qatar consortium claim made amid FSG decision

Liverpool takeover latest amid speculation a Saudi Arabia-Qatar partnership could buy the club.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with principal owner John W. Henry. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Saudi Arabia legend Saeed Al-Owairan has claimed that a Saudi-Qatari consortium are 'planning' to buy Liverpool.

The Reds have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who have owned the club since 2010.

Numerous parties have been linked with a takeover of FSG, who are said to be favouring a partial rather than complete sale.

The Daily Mail reported that the American group have held talks with two Middle Ease-based consortiums. They are said to be private companies rather than state-owned.

And former Saudi forward Al-Owairan claimed on Egyptian TV channel Al-Mehwar channel - cited by Jordan-based outlet Albawaba - that a Saudi-Qatari partnership has designs on purchasing Liverpool.

However, Al Owairwan - who scored a famous goal against Belgium at the 1994 World Cup - did not give any further details.

