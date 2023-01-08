Liverpool sale latest as Fenway Sports Group look for investment.

It's now been more than two months since it come to light that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) had put Liverpool up for sale.

When the news was broken by The Athletic at the start of November, it certainly came as somewhat of a surprise. Having owned the club since 2010, FSG have helped restore the Reds' position back to the top of European football, with every piece of silverware bar the Europa League gleaned.

Still, the American group confirmed they are seeking additional investment, which Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp welcomed. FSG have run the club on a sustainable model but given the ever-rising transfer fees and wages, any financial help comes in handy.

The Reds haven't been short of interest, according to FSG partner Sam Kenendy when speaking in November and that 'numerous potential partners' were considering investment. Possible investors from the likes of Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, India, Germany and America have been linked.

Still, there's been little movement on a potential sale of late, it seems. FSG reportedly prefer a partial rather than a complete sale.

Just weeks after FSG outlined their position, the Glazer family confirmed that Manchester United were considering 'all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions'. They too put the Red Devils on the market.

As a result, it meant that two of the Premier League's biggest clubs were hoping to attract new investment.

And according to agent Jon Smith, who helped create the Premier League in 1992, American investors will be 'looking to position themselves at some of the biggest clubs' in the world.

He told Caught Offside: “There’s a swirl of Middle Eastern money, along with American money, that is being lined up to globalise sport and football is at the very top of that list. I think at the very top, fans could see another Super League breakaway attempt, potentially funded by those in the Middle East, as opposed to the previous attempt that was backed by JP Morgan.

“There is definitely going to be some big global movements which is one of the reasons why I think American investors will be looking to position themselves at some of the biggest clubs, Man United included. Their potential sale is still in the works. There’s a lot of American interest, but when it comes to valuation (a reported £5 billion) – I’d be very surprised if the eventual price didn’t begin with a number five.”