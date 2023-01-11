Liverpool takeover latest news as David James gives his verdict.

David James insists he's not surprised that Liverpool have been up for sale by Fenway Sports Group (FSG) - and trusts them to make the right decisions for the club.

The Reds have been on the market for two months as FSG seek additional investment, having owned the club since 2010.

Advertisement

Several parties have been linked with a possible purchase from the likes of Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, India, Germany and America.

Given the vast increase in transfer fees and wages in football, James - speaking to LiverpoolWorld at the launch of William Hill's new Liverpool Central shop - reckons bringing in new investment makes 'perfect sense'.

The former Reds goalkeeper said: “It's not a surprise to me. At the time, I don't know how many years ago, but you looked at the Premier League wages and still disproportionately cost clubs more than anything else.

“A player hits a certain threshold and you think 'wow, how is football sustainable'. That threshold has tripled, if not quadrupled, since then in the sense that players are earning tremendous amounts of money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The need for investment is acute today as it was 10-15 years ago. The easiest example is the sale of Chelsea and how much that went for - Liverpool are bigger than Chelsea. If you're a proper businessman, you'd find out what your club was worth maybe sensitively offering it on the market or getting an independent valuation and then being able to secure more investment into the football club.