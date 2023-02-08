Manchester United are reportedly set to receive a huge offer from Qatari investors.

Qatari investors are plotting a bid for Manchester United in the coming days amid a party from the country being linked with Liverpool.

The Reds have been on the market for three months as Fenway Sports Group (FSG) seek additional investment.

A host of potential investors have been linked with buying into the Anfield outfit. It was reported over the weekend that Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) - the sovereign wealth fund of the Gulf state - have held preliminary talks.

Now the Daily Mail reports that a group of private, high-wealth investors from the Middle Eastern country are poised to make an offer for United. The Glazer family put Liverpool's fierce Premier League rivals up for sale only weeks after FSG's decision came into the public domain.

It is reported the Qatari group are confident 'their bid will blow the competition out of the water'. It would be a full takeover of United, while FSG are looking for a partial rather than a complete sale of Liverpool.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is said to be a Red Devils fan and the Qatari investors are ready to hand Erik ten Hag a huge war chest.

The Glazers are said to want more than £6 billion for United. Meanwhile, the development of Old Trafford and the club’s training ground could supposedly cost more than £2 billion although that would not be a problem to the Qataris.