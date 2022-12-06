Liverpool takeover latest news as a German consortium is reportedly readying a bid to FSG.

Liverpool have attracted interest from 'a coalition of German investors' after being put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group (FSG), reports suggest.

According to Sporting News, an unnamed American consortium have also registered interest in lodging a potential bid.

It's been a month since it emerged that the Reds are on the market, with FSG having owned the club since 2010.

Several parties have been linked with a potential takeover of Liverpool to date. They include Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Dubai Investment Company and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

Recently, a Saudi-Qatari consortium have been mooted as a possible investor. Sporting News reports that a joint-bid of £3.2 billion is being prepared.

Now it is said that a German group is also ‘further along in the process of tabling a bid’.

A recent report by the Boston Globe claimed that FSG are favouring a partial rather than a complete sale and that they are in talks with ‘an array of suitors’.

Previously, FSG director Sam Kennedy told the newspaper: “There has been a lot of interest from numerous potential partners considering investment into the club.