Liverpool sale latest news as Fenway Sports Group seek investment.

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) are 'not willing' to splash out almost £2 billion for a minority share in Liverpool, reports suggest.

It's been more than three months since Fenway Sports Group (FSG) put the Reds on the market. The American group, who have owned the club since 2010, prefer a partial rather than a complete sale.

A host of parties have been linked with Liverpool, with investment from Qatar has been mooted in recent weeks. It is said that the Gulf state want to build on what they believe was a successful 2022 World Cup they hosted.

QIA is the country's sovereign investment fund. It was reported earlier this month that they had held exploratory talks with FSG about becoming involved in Liverpool.

However, Daily Mail reporter Alex Miller has claimed that QIA are not keen on parting ways with around £2 billion - what could be around half the Reds' valuation.

Miller wrote on Twitter: "A full sale of @LFC is unlikely, sources close to the situation maintain. QIA not willing to invest close to £2billion for a minority share in @LFC."

QIA have also been linked with a takeover of Manchester United, who are also up for sale.