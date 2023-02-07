Liverpool sale latest news with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment reportedly keen buying a stake in the Reds and Manchester United.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) are ‘interested’ in buying a stake in Liverpool, reports suggest.

It’s been exactly three months since it emerged that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) had placed the Reds on the market. They’re seeking additional investment into the club, having been owners since 2010.

Liverpool have won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, two Carabao Cups and the Club World Cup during FSG’s tenure, while major improvements to Anfield have been made - as well as a £50 million investment into the club’s AXA Training Centre.

It’s hardly a surprise at the sheer number of parties that have been linked with Liverpool.

HBSE emerged fairly early in the sale process. Spearheaded by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, they were interested in buying Chelsea when Roman Abramovich was forced to sell but a Todd Boehly-led consortium won the race.

Meanwhile, Harris and Blitzer have an 18% share each in Crystal Palace while their sporting portfolio also contains NBA team the Philadelphia 76ers, NHL outfit the New Jersey Devils.

Harris and Blitzer would have to sell their shares in Palace to buy into another Premier League club.

Liverpool aren’t the only top-flight outfit who are on the market, though, with Manchester United up for sale.

And according to The Athletic, HBSE would be interested in buying into both clubs. The report said: “Some of the losers in the Chelsea process are interested in buying stakes in either Liverpool or United, with Crystal Palace co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer at the front of that particular queue.”

FSG are said to been keen on a partial rather than a complete sale of Liverpool. Last year, Reds chairman Tom Werner said there was no time scale on when a deal could take place.

