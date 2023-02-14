Reports suggest that Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is readying a bid for Manchester United.

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) are reportedly expected to make a bid for Manchester United - having been linked with Liverpool.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) put the Reds on the market more than three months ago as they seek investment in the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only weeks later, fellow Premier League outfit and fierce rivals United were put up for sale by the Glazer family.

A host of parties have been linked with both outfits, with investors having the opportunity to purchase two of the most iconic clubs in world football.

Against the backdrop of the 2022 World Cup, Qatar's interest in expanding further into football has ramped up. What’s more, Qatar Sports Investment have owned Paris Saint-Germain since 2011.

QIA - the sovereign wealth fund of the Gulf state - reportedly held preliminary talks with FSG but are said to have wanted a controlling stake of Liverpool.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now The Telegraph reports that QIA are set to make a bid for United. The Red Devils have set a soft deadline of 17 February for the first round of proposals to buy the club. And QIA are set to make that to the New York-based merchant bank the Raine Group, who are acting as United's financial advisors.