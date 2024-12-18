Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group previously put the club up for sale before selling a minority stake.

Owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) reportedly had no interest in selling their entire stake in Liverpool after previously placing the club on the market.

Two years ago, it came as shock news when it emerged that FSG were open to parting ways with the Reds. Having purchased the Anfield outfit for £300 million in 2010, The Athletic reported that FSG had produced a ‘full sales presentation has been produced for interested parties’ and were ‘inviting offers’.

That sparked a surprise in football given that FSG had restored Liverpool’s place among the European elite during their tenure. At the time, six major trophies had been won, including the Champions League and Premier League.

Liverpool and FSG chairman Tom Werner told the Boston Globe in November 2022: “We’re exploring a sale, but there’s no urgency, no time frame for us, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual One outcome could be our continued stewardship for quite a while.”

The news that one of the world’s iconic football teams were on the market sparked plenty of rumours. Parties from across the globe, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain and India were all linked. However, FSG would only complete a partial sale, with Dynasty Equity purchasing a minority stake for between £80-160 million in September 2023. The money raised was used to help pay costs towards the Anfield Road Stand redevelopment, the repurchasing of Melwood training ground for the women’s team and reducing bank debt.

Now according to The Athletic, talk of a sale is now off the table. A senior source at Liverpool told the publication that FSG were testing the waters, especially after Premier League rivals Chelsea sold for £2.5 billion in May 2022.

“There was never any clearing of the decks, it felt like it was more a case of testing the market,” said the club official. “And if you want to sell a slice of the cake for the best possible price, it makes sense to establish what the whole cake is worth.”

When Liverpool were put up for sale, the club was valued at £4 billion by Forbes. That price tag increased to £4.3 billion in May 2024. FSG also own iconic MLB team the Boston Red Sox and NHL outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins. Speaking to the Financial Times earlier this year, FSG principal owner John Henry insisted that his firm ‘don’t sell assets’ amid talk of a potential exit from the Red Sox. Henry said: “My wife and I live and work in Boston. We are committed to the city, the region. So the Sox are not going to come up for sale. We generally don’t sell assets.”