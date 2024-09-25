Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold is approaching the end of his contract, along with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

As the end of the year rapidly approaches, the world is waiting to see if Liverpool can secure new contracts for those due to become free agents in 2025. Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract next summer and unless the Reds make progress in the coming months, all three will be able to enter pre-contract negotiations with other clubs in January.

After months of speculation already, Alexander-Arnold has reportedly now ‘put the ball in Liverpool’s court’ with the latest update in this contract saga. That’s according to Football Insider, who reported earlier this week that the right-back will only pen a new contract with his boyhood club if he feels they ‘have matched his ambition’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Real Madrid have shown keen interest in signing Alexander-Arnold and while their looming presence has been concerning, the Liverpool vice-captain recently weighed in on his current situation, which could carry some positivity.

“I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands,” he said. “I want to be a Liverpool player this season [as a minimum] is what I will say. I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public and this one won’t be either.

“I want to win trophies, I am a player who is highly motivated by trophies and winning things and being elite. So that is probably the main factor of anything, if you have a personality that is elite, who wants to win and will do anything to win then that is what drives me.”

Despite the best case scenario undoubtedly being an Alexander-Arnold contract renewal, Liverpool are still weighing up their options should they have to replace him. A follow-up report from Football Insider has claimed that Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong ‘will be high’ on Arne Slot’s list if Alexander-Arnold does leave next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old played a key part in Xabi Alonso’s side lifting their first ever Bundesliga trophy last season. The right-back, who can also play as right-midfielder and right-winger, made 47 appearances across all competitions and contributed 14 goals and 12 assists. In seven appearances this season, Frimpong has already tallied goal and four assists.

With his impressive performances turning heads and his contract not up until 2028, Liverpool won’t be the only ones interest in signing Frimpong. However, if Alexander-Arnold commits his future to Anfield, the pressure will be off to sign a blockbuster new right-back.