Rio Ferdinand | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Liverpool will get the chance to sign some more players again when the January transfer window opens up for business

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are aiming to win the Premier League title again this season. They managed to get their hands on the trophy in the last campaign ahead of Arsenal. The Reds are currently same top of the table again at the moment and have won all of their fixtures so far this term.

Arne Slot was picked as their head coach last year to replace the popular Jurgen Klopp. Prior to his move to England, he caught the eye in Holland with Feyenoord. The Dutchman has adapted to life on Merseyside with ease and has become a popular figure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool target Adam Wharton told to join Manchester United

Liverpool have been linked with Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton over recent times. The 21-year-old has a bright future ahead of him in the game and has bags of potential. The Eagles will face a battle to keep hold of him down the line.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand wants him at Old Trafford though. He has urged the player to move to the Red Devils when he eventually leaves Selhurst Park. Speaking on the Rio Reacts podcast, he has said: “He’s the nearest to a Michael Carrick type, who’s a controller, who can play, and who plays forward from that deeper line position at times. He can be an eight if you need him to be and can run on at times if need be, but he’s more of a conductor and can control things.”

Ferdinand added: “I watched him in a couple of games last season against big teams like Man City and Liverpool, and he looks unfazed. He looks ready for a big occasion. He enjoys pressure, can play under pressure, and the game kind of slows down when the ball is around him. I love him. I think he’s a fantastic footballer.”

Would Adam Wharton suit Liverpool?

Wharton would be an eye-catching addition for Liverpool if they managed to get him ahead of United. He is young and would be a good long-term acquisition. In addition, he would inject more quality into their midfield department and provide something different in the middle of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The England international, who has one cap to his name so far, joined Crystal Palace back in January 2024 and hasn’t looked back since. He has become one of their most prized assets and they are likely to make a hefty profit on him. The youngster has made 50 appearances for them already in all competitions, seven of which have come this season.

He helped the Eagles win the FA Cup back in May. They beat Manchester City in the final at Wembley against the odds. Eberechi Eze scored their winner against Pep Guardiola’s men in the first-half and has since been sold on to Arsenal.

Wharton rose up through the academy ranks of local side Blackburn Rovers. He was a regular for the Lancashire club at various different youth levels before breaking into their first-team. The Blackburn-born man played 51 games before leaving.