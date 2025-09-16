Getty Images

Liverpool are the preferred destination of this major transfer target ahead of 2026.

Liverpool are already eyeing up transfer targets for 2026, having set a new record for cash spent on signings during the summer transfer window.

The Premier League champions oversaw a significant restructure to their squad, which included the departures of former key players like Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool spent an eye-watering £446 million on new recruits this summer, breaking their own transfer record twice with the signings of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak. The big money duo contributed to the Reds eclipsing the record for most money spent by a Premier League club in a single window.

Their impressive haul of new signings seems to have opened a door at Anfield, as Liverpool continue to consider further expensive signings to fine-tune their squad.

Adam Wharton prefers Liverpool as next destination

Signing an additional defensive midfielder has been a niggling topic in the background for Liverpool for a while now. While Ryan Gravenberch has become a regular starter under Arne Slot, the Reds are still keen on bolstering their options at No.6.

Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace has emerged as a target this year for several clubs. However, according to an exciting update from transfer reporter Ekrem Konur, the 21-year-old’s ‘preferred’ destination is Liverpool.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also among those interested in Wharton, despite the former having both Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo at their disposal. Real Madrid are ‘monitoring’ the situation at Selhurst Park as well.

A follow-up report from Fichajes claims Los Blancos view Wharton as a future option to cover Eduardo Camavinga and ‘provide rest’ for Aurelien Tchouameni. Madrid have been prioritising free transfers lately, though, so a potentially bidding war with a Premier League club may not be what they had in mind to sign the midfielder.

How much will Adam Wharton cost?

Crystal Palace have been a hot bed for transfer activity in recent years, with clubs cherry-picking their key players. Michael Olise moved to Bayern Munich, Arsenal snapped up Eberechi Eze and Liverpool remain keen on signing Marc Guehi.

Now, Wharton is the next player to be targeted by multiple clubs but the Eagles will reportedly demand between £60-70 million before considering entertaining offers for his departure.

The 21-year-old is under contract until 2029, so as things stand, Palace are under no immediate pressure to sell. The report from Konur mentions interest being shown from rival clubs comes ahead of January though, which adds an interesting twist to the narrative.

Few clubs will part ways with important players half-way through the season, so it’s highly likely any attempt made to sign Wharton in the new year will be swiftly turned down.

The midfielder has started all but one match for the Eagles so far this season, missing Palace’s latest clash with Sunderland through injury. A groin problem also set him back last season, missing 14 Premier League fixtures after undergoing surgery on the injury.