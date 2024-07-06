Riccardo Calafiroi. Picture: Getty Images for FIGC | Getty Images for FIGC

The defender is closing in on a move to Arsenal.

Liverpool-linked defender Riccardo Calafiori is closing in on a move to Arsenal, reports suggest.

The defender has been in demand this summer after a fine 2023-24 campaign with Bologna. He registered two goals and five assists to help the Rossoblu finish fifth in Serie A - and qualify for the Champions League.

Calafiori also impressed for Italy at Euro 2024 despite the reigning champions crashing out in the last 16.

Liverpool are one club credited with an interest in the 22-year-old. It's been suggested the Reds are looking to bolster their defence, with Calafiori capable of playing centre-back and left-back.

However, Arsenal are very much the frontrunners, it seems. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have agreed a five-year contract already and are in discussions with Bologna over a potential €50 million transfer - with Calafiori keen on the move.

Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Arsenal have agreed terms of Riccardo Calafiori’s contract, valid until June 2029.

“Arsenal and Bologna are discussing over fee, as request remains around €50m.