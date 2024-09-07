Getty Images

Johan Bakayoko has been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal.

Johan Bakayoko has revealed he has no intention to make a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

The forward enjoyed a terrific 2023-24 season as he registered 14 goals and 14 assists in 48 appearances to help PSV Eindhoven win the Dutch title. He’s also netted twice in four games this term.

Bakayoko was linked with a host of clubs in the summer transfer window. Liverpool were credited with an interest in the 21-year-old and he’s been mooted as a potential long-term replacement for Mo Salah.

Saudi Arabia was also suggested as a potential destination with a reported £42 million bid tabled. But the Belgium international is not motivated by money and that’s why he snubbed a switch to the Middle East. Speaking to ESPN NL, Bakayoko said: “I am very happy. I am still with my friends and with the people I love. And I still play for the best club in the Netherlands.

"I'll keep it short. I don't want to go myself. That's why everything surrounding the transfer stopped immediately. My family is happy here at PSV and then I'm happy. Then money is worth nothing."

Bakayoko did admit that he would only leave PSV for a club that regularly competes for trophies and is in the Champions League. Those are two boxes that Liverpool tick and head coach Arne Slot will be well aware of the forward’s talents from his time at Feyenoord boss.

Bakayoko, who is under contract at PSV until 2027, told Eindhovens Dagblad: "If I were to leave Eindhoven, it would only be to a club that plays for trophies, just like PSV. Becoming champion is what I want. And win the Champions League. I have the qualities for that.”

“I am ready for the top. But PSV is also a top club, especially if many players from last season stay. And it's nice here. Yes really. Nice. I don't think I've ever felt reluctant to play here. The holiday was shortly after the European Championship, but it is great to be back at PSV. The vibe from last season is still there.

"It had been a long time since PSV became champions. I wanted to leave something behind, in case I was going to leave. I would not have done that last year and if it comes to a transfer now, that will be the case. PSV has won the title and achieved something again in Europe. That mission has been completed, but now we have to see whether there will be a next mission and what the club has left for me.

“I have to show it every match. The fact that I have now become champion here does not mean that I cannot do it as a basic player at another club. That's what I always go for, for the basics. It is also possible that I will leave next year, but I still have to discuss it carefully with my agent. It will partly depend on PSV, where I will play next season.”