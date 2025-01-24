Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Liverpool-linked defender has weighed in on the speculation over his future.

After a relatively quiet 2024 on the transfer front, Liverpool are expected to oversee multiple significant changes this year. The Reds were able to keep most of Arne Slot’s inherited squad in tact ahead of the 2024/25 season but the exit rumours have been relentless in recent months.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s links to Real Madrid have taken centre stage, as the Spanish giants have made it their mission to sign him this year. Having already had a move rejected ahead of January, Los Blancos have been tipped to wait out the right-back’s expiring contract and pounce on another superb free transfer in the summer.

Alexander-Arnold hasn’t signed a new deal with Liverpool, which has led to a lot of speculation over his future. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are in a similar situation and all three players run the risk of leaving Anfield as free agents in June.

The trio aren’t the only ones Liverpool could be planning for a future without either. Amid recent criticism of Andy Robertson, the Reds have entered the market to bring in a new left-back. Slot’s defence looks the most fragile at the moment, due to the injury concerns and some inconsistent performances from the likes of Robertson.

Senegalese outlet DSports reported earlier this month that El Hadji Malick Diouf is on the radar as a potential long-term left-back option for Liverpool.

Liverpool eyeing Robertson replacement

The report from January 10th claims that Slavia Prague’s Diouf has been the subject of a lot of interest recently and Liverpool are ‘working to make him Robertson’s successor’. The Reds have ‘contacted’ the 20-year-old’s agent to discuss the probability of a transfer, as he is viewed as an ‘ideal option’ for the future.

They aren’t alone in their interest, though. Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are all also keen on Diouf, with the latter kicking off the bidding with a €15 million (£12.6m) offer. However, Slavia Prague are set on their asking price and are not willing to sell Diouf for less than €25 million (£21m), which would be a record transfer for the Czechia club.

Diouf can play at both left-back and wing-back and has six goals and three assists in 18 league appearances so far this season. The Senegal international was recently asked about the interest being shown in him, particularly Liverpool, and he gave his stance on the situation.

“I can see what is happening around me, but I am definitely not distracted by it. I am concentrating on myself, on Slavia, I have no reason to rush,” Diouf said, according to MF DNES (via Sport Witness). “I told my uncle, my agent, the same thing. He knows everything. And I know that one day I will take the next step. That day is approaching, but I have to be convinced that it is happening at the ideal moment so as not to slow down my development.

“I don’t know if that is true [about Liverpool]. Yes, it sounds nice, but would I play for Liverpool? Would I fit in there? For me, it is essential that I don’t stop. It is difficult to move from the substitutes’ bench. I need to play.”