Liverpool target 'fighting' with manager at training ground as transfer twist taken

Liverpool have AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez on their list of potential transfer targets.

AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has lauded the improvements that Milos Kerkez has made this season - as Liverpool weigh up a potential summer swoop.

The Reds look like they will be in the market for a new left-back at the end of the season despite being Premier League champions-elect. Andy Robertson has now turned 31 and a long-term successor could be on the agenda despite having won seven major trophies during his time at Anfield. Kostas Tsimikas is currently second-choice but is only two years younger than Robertson and has never really threatening to be come a regular starter.

Kerkas has been one of the most impressive full-backs in the Premier League this season. He has started every game in the Cherries' pursuit of European qualification, having recorded two goals and five assists. Kerkez's latest goal contribution came in last weekend's 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with his brilliant cross setting up Marcus Tavernier's goal.

The Hungary international is on Liverpool’s list of transfer targets ahead of the summer. Iraola has lauded the improvements that Kerkez has made this season - and revealed that Bournemouth have to ‘fight’ with him to stop him from staying out so long after training sessions.

What’s been said

Via the Bournemouth Echo, Iraola said: “Milos has improved a lot from past season, and he has done a great job, I think defensively.

“I think he's a player that because of his physical condition arrives so many times to the last third with the ball under control to put good crosses that the number of assists, of good balls he was having, was quite low past season, because he arrives a lot and he has this good offensive power.

“But this season I think he's deciding much better. He's adding quality to his deliveries. He's more calm when he arrives and it was a lovely ball and I think he spends a lot of time crossing and at the end of training we have to fight with him to bring him inside!”

Kerkez battle

Meanwhile, Sky Sports Switzerland suggests that Juventus are keen on Kerkez. It is claimed that the Old Lady want him as a replacement for Andrea Cambiaso, who is reportedly wanted by Manchester City.

Juventus have reportedly opened negotiations with Kerkez’s representatives and they have a good relationship with his agent Fali Ramadani. It is suggested Liverpool have no interest in getting into a potential bidding war.