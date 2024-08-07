Liverpool are set to miss out on one of their summer targets with a deal agreed at another club

Reported Liverpool centre-back target William Pacho is set to leave Eintracht Frankfurt for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports with the Reds missing out on his signature after being credited with an interested.

Arne Slot is still waiting to make his first signing since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat. Liverpool have been linked with a number of centre-backs this summer as they look to replace the departed Joel Matip who is currently a free agent after coming to the end of his contract on Merseyside. The Reds were in for Leny Yoro before he made the move to Premier League rivals Manchester United, with The Athletic reporting the player snubbed a move to Liverpool as he was not offered any guarantees over playing time.

Pacho was another defender the Reds’ were credited with an interest in as transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano claimed back in May that the Frankfurt player was someone who Liverpool ‘liked’. He told GiveMeSport: “Liverpool will bring in a new centre-back. That is going to be a priority and Pacho is one of the players to will proceed with. I’m hearing it is something that is not advanced or close or anything yet, but for sure, it is one of the players they like.”

Earlier this week, The Independent reported that Pacho had ‘long’ been viewed as an ‘option’ to bolster the club’s ranks at centre-back but a fee of around £50m was mooted. However, in a blow to the Reds’ hopes of landing the player, Romano has reported that the player is set to fly to Paris on Wednesday night ahead of a planned medical on Thursday. An initial €40m (£34m) fee has been agreed with a further €5m (£4.29m) in add-ons. The player has agreed a five-year deal. The 22-year-old is an Ecuador international and first moved to Europe with Royal Antwerp in 2022 before joining Frankfurt in 2023.

New Reds boss Slot insists sporting director Richard Hughes is ‘working hard’ on new signings but has made it clear Liverpool will not sign players for the sake of it.

He said: “I am focused on the [pres-season] tour, how we played, what we need to improve and what we did well. Like I said, the bar is really high for new signings because we have so many good players. It is not so easy to first find a player to meet those standards and then ask, ‘is he available?’.

“Then we have to find an agreement with them, so it is not always easy to find a player who can help us but Richard is working hard on it and let’s see what comes from this.”

He added: “The best way to judge it is when we have all the players back and we still haven’t, but a club like Liverpool always keeps its eye open to see what’s available. For players that can strengthen the squad and that is what we – Richard mostly but me as well – are looking to do.

“But that is not particular to one position. We constantly evaluate the squad where we can do something and what we have. We have a good platform to build from and not just because of this tour, Jurgen left this squad in a very good place, I think I said that before. Now it is up to us to keep performing like Liverpool did for so many years.”